IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 440,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,630,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,456,000 after acquiring an additional 724,214 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.91 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.