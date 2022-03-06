IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.35% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

