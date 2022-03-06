IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.24 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.