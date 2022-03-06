IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 5.49% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:UMAY opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

