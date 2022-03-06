IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 190.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $3,284,145 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.