IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $107.18 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

