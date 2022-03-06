IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 587,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,226,000.

USMV stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74.

