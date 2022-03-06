IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,084 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,442,000.

AVUV opened at $78.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $84.59.

