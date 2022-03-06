IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,282 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Boeing by 158.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $180.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $178.97 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

