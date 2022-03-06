IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 28,584 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.