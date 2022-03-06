IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,346 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,277,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

