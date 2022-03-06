IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 45,748 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,748 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

SPIP stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

