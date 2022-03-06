IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after acquiring an additional 285,693 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,503,000. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,543,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,234,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

