IFP Advisors Inc Sells 11,751 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 483,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,534,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

