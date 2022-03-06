IFP Advisors Inc Sells 33,714 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,714 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.87 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

