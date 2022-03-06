IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,017 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

