IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,835 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

LMBS opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

