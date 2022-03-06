IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IG Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. 16,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. IG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

