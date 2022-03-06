Ignition (IC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $199.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $157,010.97 and approximately $199.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,528,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,825 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

