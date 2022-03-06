IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

