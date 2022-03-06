ImageCash (IMGC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. ImageCash has a market cap of $6,220.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.38 or 0.06725673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.17 or 0.99934264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048237 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

