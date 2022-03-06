iMe Lab Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $793,882.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.88 or 0.06723222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,949.11 or 0.99723978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048193 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

