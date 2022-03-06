Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $81,735 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

