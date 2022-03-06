ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 38.3% in February

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ICCC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 6.19. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of -837.16 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ImmuCell by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmuCell by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmuCell by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

