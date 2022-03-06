Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 9,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.