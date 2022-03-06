Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

IBA opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

