Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 150,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 117,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,606. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

