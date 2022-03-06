Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Integer worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Integer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 2,199.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.92 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $101.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

