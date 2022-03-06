Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRG. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

