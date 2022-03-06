Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INTEU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Get Integral Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,637,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.