Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. 38,310,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,925,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

