Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.08. 167,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,987. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

