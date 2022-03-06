International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,052,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

