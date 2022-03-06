Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Head to Head Analysis

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 297.60%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 38.83 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -1.72 Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.32 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.17

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56% Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

