Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 148,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the third quarter worth $64,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 40.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter worth $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

