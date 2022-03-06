Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 4.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $37,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 185,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 599,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000.

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

