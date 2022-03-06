Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 250,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,366,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 843,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.06. 471,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,561. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

