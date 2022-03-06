Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.87 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $19.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.
