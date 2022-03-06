Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.87 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $19.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter.

