Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

