Invesco Ltd. Buys 21,408 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,076,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 33.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.04 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

