Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Urban Outfitters worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

