Invesco Ltd. Has $6.61 Million Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 682,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Cognyte Software worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $696.90 million and a PE ratio of 352.00. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.