Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Albany International worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 52.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

