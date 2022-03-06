Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,781 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of GrafTech International worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,454 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,902,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 674,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

