Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Core Laboratories worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $5,198,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,963.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 135,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 116,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $2,357,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

NYSE:CLB opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

