Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,048 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 850,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 157.9% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

