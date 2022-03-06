Invesco Ltd. Sells 74,604 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Par Pacific worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $207,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,027,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,476,737. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $735.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

