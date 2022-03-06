Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Oak Street Health worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,724,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,990,000 after acquiring an additional 87,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,796,000 after acquiring an additional 724,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock worth $3,341,583. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

OSH opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.