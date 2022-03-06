Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 751,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. 3,076,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,144. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

