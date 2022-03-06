Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. 8,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,867. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 752,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

